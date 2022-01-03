Funds Available Through LES’ Sustainable Energy Program In 2022

(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2022) A new year brings new incentives for customers through Lincoln Electric System’s Sustainable Energy Program, $1.5 million for 2022. Since 2009, LES’ Sustainable Energy Program, or SEP, has offered financial incentives to remove barriers for LES customers to use energy-efficient equipment, allowing them to save more and take a more active role in helping manage electricity demand for the entire service area.
“Empowering the community to invest in energy efficiency is environmentally responsible and cost-effective for the utility and our customer-owners,” said Marc Shkolnick, LES manager of Energy Services. Since the program’s inception, LES customers have accessed nearly $28 million in SEP incentives and spent $220 million on energy-efficient equipment and/or services. “In total, energy efficiency projects that received SEP incentives have cumulatively saved more than 800,000 net megawatt-hours, or the equivalent annual electric use of 80,000 single-family homes,” Shkolnick said.
This year’s SEP offers incentives for:
To take advantage of LES’ Sustainable Energy Program incentives for projects in 2022, customers should contact participating LES trade allies who will apply the program’s incentives toward their purchase of eligible equipment or services.
Find more information about the program and participating contractors by visiting LES.com/SEP or calling 402-475-4211. Incentive funds are available to customers on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional information about federal tax credits for qualifying energy-efficiency measures is available at energystar.gov/about/federal_tax_credits.
