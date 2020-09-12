Funeral and Burial for Investigator Herrera
Procession for Investigator Mario Herrera
(KFOR NEWS September 12, 2020) Family, friends, state dignitaries, members of law enforcement and the public poured into Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday morning for the funeral of Lincoln Police Investigator, Mario Herrera, who was shot August 26th while helping serve an arrest warrant at 33rd and Vine and ultimately died Labor Day morning, September 7th in an Omaha hospital.
Governor Ricketts drew a round of applause when he spoke to members of law enforcement in the audience, saying, quote, “whatever you see in the media, do not pay attention. I travel this state all the time and I can tell you on behalf of Nebrsakans, we support you…we appreciate your sacrifice,” end quote.
Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, delivered his remarks in a pre-recorded presentation because a week ago, the chief was diagnosed with COVID-19. Chief Bliemeister said, “our community relies on people like Mario to shoulder heavy burdens with little thought as to how the absence of emotion denies police officers an important part of the human experience.”
Investigator Herrera is survived by his wife and 4 children.
