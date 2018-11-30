Galen and Marilyn Hadley to receive inaugural N-U Presidential Medal of Service

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds announced Friday that Galen and Marilyn Hadley of Kearney will receive N-U’s inaugural Presidential Medal of Service. The medal is a new annual award celebrating Nebraskans’ promotion of the impact that the University and higher education have on the state’s economic and social well-being. It is the highest honor the university president can bestow on a community member.

Bounds chose the Hadleys following a nomination and review process this fall that invited the public to nominate Nebraskans who have gone above and beyond to promote an affordable, excellent university. The Hadleys will be publicly recognized at Tuesday’s NU Board of Regents meeting.

“There are so many Nebraskans who have been willing to advocate for our 52,000 students and talented faculty and staff. Frankly, they all deserve to be recognized,” Bounds said. “Galen and Marilyn Hadley are a fitting choice for first Medal of Service. They are public servants in the truest sense of the word. Their ties to Nebraska run deep, and their commitment to the young people of our state is difficult to match.

In a joint statement, the Hadleys said: “We are truly humbled to be the first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Service. For us, public service isn’t about awards or recognition. It’s about the impact that each one of us can have on future generations. That’s what drives our work. And education is at the center of it all. In our own lives and every day in the Kearney community, we’ve seen the dramatic impact that education, and the university specifically, have on economic growth and quality of life.

The Hadleys served as educators at universities across the country before settling back home in Nebraska, each becoming faculty members and leaders at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Marilyn served as dean of UNK’s College of Education, while Galen was dean of UNK’s College of Business and Technology.

Galen Hadley later was elected mayor of Kearney, then served as a Nebraska state senator from 2009 to 2017, including two years as Speaker of the Legislature. Marilyn Hadley, after retiring from UNK, has been deeply engaged in community service, particularly in activities related to the humanities, education and the arts.