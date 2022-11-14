Gamblers Spending Millions At Lincoln Casino

courtesy WarHorse Gaming LLC

Lincoln, NE (November 14, 2022) Gamblers are spending over one million dollars a week at Lincoln’s new War Horse Casino. After opening September 24, the new casino has operated for just over seven weeks so far.

The State Racing and Gaming Commission posted results from the single week of operation in September, and the full month of October, on their website today. They show the casino has paid the state treasury just over $1 Million-140-thousand dollars in gaming taxes.

At the 20% tax rate, the figure means that the casino’s total revenue from opening day through the month of October was about $7 million dollars.

The State’s property tax relief fund will get $800-thousand dollars out of the share to date. The city of Lincoln and Lancaster County will each get just over $140-thousand.