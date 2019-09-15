Game and Parks Commission to Hold Workshops For Youth Fishing
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is holding workshops to prepare and certify youth fishing instructors in Lincoln and North Platte this fall. Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. The workshops are scheduled to run from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., Lincoln; and Oct. 20 at the North Platte Fish Hatchery, 444 E. State Farm Road, North Platte. For more information go to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website by clicking on this link.
