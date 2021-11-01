Garver Announces Run for Second Term as Lancaster County Treasurer

Lincoln, NE (November 1, 2021) “Accountability and transparency are values that I bring to the Lancaster County Treasurer Office, said Rachel Garver, Lancaster County Treasurer. “I initially ran to bring back honesty, intelligence, and integrity to the Office. Since assuming the role of County Treasurer in the beginning of 2019, I am proud to say that my leadership has allowed my hard-working staff to shine.”
Garver led the following changes and improvements to the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office:
“I am honored to have this opportunity to continue to serve as Lancaster County Treasurer. I look forward to building on our progress to better serve the people of Lancaster County,” stated Garver.
Garver holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University. During her first year as County Treasurer, she completed the Lancaster County Leadership Academy and the Nebraska Association of County Officials Institute of Excellence. In 2020, she completed all requirements for the Nebraska County Treasurer Certification Program. For year 2021, she has completed the State’s newly required Treasurer Continuing Education hours.
As County Treasurer, Garver is the chief custodian of county funds and tax enforcement officer for Lancaster County. Among a wide range of job duties, she is responsible for the safeguarding of all County monies, the collection of taxes, the disbursement of payments due to subdivisions, and for providing motor vehicle services to County residents.
Rachel Garver is married to Jim Garver, who serves on the Southeast College Board of Governors. Together, they have three adult sons. In her spare time, Rachel likes to garden, is an avid reader, and active in her church.
Two County Law Enforcement Officials Running For Re-Election