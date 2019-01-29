Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with Black Hills Energy crews work to get a gas leak repaired at 14th and "R" near the UNL Student Union on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Chris Goforth)

Extra precautions were being taken shortly after 11am Tuesday, after a reported gas leak on UNL’s City Campus.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Black Hills Energy were called to 14th and “R”, where a construction crew apparently hit a gas line between the Student Union and History Nebraska building.

No word yet if any of those buildings were evacuated as a precaution. “R” Street was closed from 14th Street east to about 16th Street, so no traffic could flow through, as crews worked to fix the gas line.