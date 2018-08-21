Gas Station Employee Assaulted, Robbed

A Casey’s General Store Manager was assaulted and robbed right outside of the Casey’s at 33rd and Holdrege Monday.

Just after 1 p.m. Monday, the woman was heading to her parked car on the side of the store as a stranger approached her. Lincoln Police say the victim was pushed to the ground, kicked, and then robbed of her own cash and a few of the store’s money bags.

The suspect is described as a old black male in his early 20’s, around 150 lbs with chin-strap facial hair.

Police say video surveillance was unable to capture the incident.