Gateway Mall Testing Site By Appointmnent Only

(KFOR NEWS January 10, 2022) Beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, the Nomi Health testing site at Gateway will provide tests for those who have pre-registered on NomiHealth.com/Nebraska and have secured an appointment.
When people come to the Gateway site they should have both a QR code on their phone or printed out with an appointment time.
This change is being done to better accomodate the increase in the number of people requiring a test while allowing those frontline workers conducting the tests to better meet the needs of the Lincoln community.
Additional appointment times will be added to the site.
READ MORE: Husker Football Coach Scott Frost Has COVID-19