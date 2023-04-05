Gaylor Baird, Geist Advance In Mayor’s Race From Tuesday’s City Primary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–It will be incumbent Democrat Leirion Gaylor Baird to face Republican challenger and State Senator Suzanne Geist (guyst) in next month’s city general election to decide who be mayor of Lincoln. Both were the top vote getters in Tuesday’s Lincoln City Primary Election. Gaylor Baird received just over 25,000 votes to Geist’s 17,500 . The other Republican challenger, Stan Parker, finished with just under 9,000 votes.

In the Lincoln City Council races for District 1 and 3, only two candidates in each and all advance to the general election. Two of the four Lincoln City Council seats up for re-election had four candidates vying to advance to next month’s general election. In District 2 that covers southeast Lincoln, it will be Democrat Bailey Feit and Republican Tom Duden are moving on. The same can be said in District 4 that represents northwest Lincoln, as Republican Wayne Reinwald and Democrat Brodey Weber advance.

The Lancaster County Election Commissioners Office says about 5,500 early vote ballots will be counted Wednesday, while about 430 provisional ballots will be counted later this week. Close to 52,000 ballots were cast and voter turnout was at 29%. Full results from all the races, including City Council, Lincoln School Board and Airport Authority are up by clicking this link: Lincoln City Primary Results.