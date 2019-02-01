Gaylor Baird Leads Mayoral Cash Race

Democrat & City Council member Leirion Gaylor Baird is the fund raising front-runner in the Lincoln mayor’s race, both in terms of funds raised and cash on hand at the end of 2018, according to NADC reports. In less than two months, Gaylor Baird raised $142,446 — more than all of her opponents combined.

“I am grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and for the help of friends and family,” Gaylor Baird said.

Democrat and City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick ended 2018 with just under $52,000 raised. Republican City Council member Cyndi Lamm ended 2018 with just over $61,000 raised.

Democrat Krystal Gabel has announced her candidacy for Mayor, but no financial report is available yet.