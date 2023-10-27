Gaza Ground Invasion Underway

The Israel Defense Forces have announced the expansion of ground operations into Gaza. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s spokesperson, confirmed that aerial attacks had targeted Hamas tunnels and various locations.

Reports from Fox News indicate a collapse in mobile communication systems within Gaza, severely limiting civilian communication. A Palestinian telecom provider informed the Associated Press that internet service in the Gaza Strip has been disrupted due to Israeli bombardment.

According to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, main internet and cell towers in Gaza are down, but some civilians can access signals by using Israeli towers across the border.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that it’s a matter of when, not if, Israel conducts a ground operation to eliminate Hamas. Recent IDF operations included strikes on Hamas targets by ground troops, fighter jets, and drones over the past 24 hours, with no reported injuries by the Israeli military.

The IDF confirmed hitting anti-tank missile launch sites, command centers, and Hamas operatives. An overnight incursion primarily affected the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in northern Gaza, marking the second consecutive night of similar operations before a potential larger-scale invasion.