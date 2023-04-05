Geist Resigns From Legislative Seat To Focus On Mayoral Campaign

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 5)–After getting the second most votes in Tuesday’s Lincoln City Primary election, Republican mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist announced Wednesday morning that she’s stepping down from her seat in the Nebraska Legislature to focus on her campaign full time for the next month.

“As of noon today, I’m stepping down from the Legislature,” Geist said in a prepared video statement Wednesday that is featured below and provided to KFOR News from her campaign. “I’m going all in on this race, spending full-time running for mayor of Lincoln.”

Geist said she has contacted Governor Jim Pillen and the Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature about her departure.

Geist and incumbent Democrat Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird were the top vote getters in Tuesday’s non-partisan primary. Gaylor Baird received 25,164 votes to Geist’s 17,536 and both advance to the May 2 general election. The other Republican challenger, Stan Parker, finished with just under 9,000 votes.

No word yet from the Governor’s office or the Clerk of the Legislature on whether someone will be appointed to finish out the current term for Geist, who represented much of southeast Lincoln and portions of eastern Lancaster County in District 25.