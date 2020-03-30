General Order Authorizes Video Teleconferencing For Criminal Proceedings
Courtesy of 1011 Now.
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 30)-The United States District Court for the District of Nebraska announced Monday a general order authorizing the use of video teleconferencing in criminal proceedings. The decision was made with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order states the judges, with the defendant’s consent, may use video teleconferencing, or telephone conferencing if video teleconferencing is not reasonably available, to the fullest extent authorized by the CARES Act.
The order recognizes that felony pleas and felony sentencing cannot be conducted in person without seriously jeopardizing public health and safety. A defendant’s consent may be established orally on the record during the proceeding, if the judge finds that the defendant’s consent is knowing and voluntary.
The provisions of the General Order also apply to any proceedings under the Federal Juvenile Delinquency Act. The Court will vacate, extend, or amend the order no later than June 28, 2020.
Find the General Order in its entirety here.
