Georgia Appeals Court Agrees To Review Ruling Allowing Fani Willis To Stay On Former President Trump’s Election Case

ATLANTA (AP) — An attorney for Donald Trump says the former president looks forward to presenting arguments to a Georgia appeals court that will review a ruling letting Fani Willis keep prosecuting the election interference case against him.

The Republican ex-president and some other defendants had tried to get the Fulton County district attorney removed from the case, saying her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest.

The judge overseeing the case ruled Willis could continue if Wade stepped aside, which Wade did.

The judge allowed Trump and the others to seek a review of his ruling from the Georgia Court of Appeals, which on Wednesday agreed to take the case.

Willis hasn’t commented.