A young girl is in stable condition after a near-drowning at a pool in southeast Lincoln Sunday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to a possible drowning at Union College shortly after 3 p.m. According to KFOR’s media partner 10/11 Now, bystanders said lifeguards were switching shifts when the girl was spotted in the water.

Police said the 6-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in stable condition. CPR was started while emergency personnel were en route.