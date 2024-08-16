Girl Injured By Car Involved in South Lincoln Collision

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–A 12-year-old girl waiting at a crosswalk in south Lincoln Friday morning was injured after a car involved in a crash with a box truck slid into her.

Lincoln Police Public Information manager Erika Thomas the call came out around 7:45am to 48th and Claire, where the eastbound car apparently failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the northbound truck. The impact sent the car into the girl waiting at the crosswalk north of the intersection.

Thomas says the girl suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to a hospital to treatment. The girl was able to walk to the ambulance, according to Thomas.

Police continue investigating the crash.