Girl Scouts Goes Virtual During COVID-19
(KFOR NEWS June 10, 2020) With online school ending and social distancing still in place, girls are experiencing significant changes in their routines – disruptions that can make them feel disconnected. With that in mind, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is shifting its quality programming online.
Girl Scouts at Home offers a collection of virtual experiences, activities, and challenges designed to give girls something familiar and fun to do and to keep them connected to Girl Scouts. There are also free resources for families and troop leaders.
The activities align with the Girl Scout Leadership Experience pillars (STEM, outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship). Examples include horse lessons with Dusty Trails of North Platte, virtual campouts, yoga, singalongs, interviews with women entrepreneurs, science experiments, and nature and conservation projects. Programs are offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every weekday on Facebook, and past events can be viewed on YouTube. Calendar listings can be found at www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org/programs.
To ensure all girls can participate – and to give non-members a taste of what Girl Scouts is about – membership is not required to participate Girl Scouts at Home programs.
For families interested in learning more about Girl Scouts, Spirit of Nebraska is hosting online informational open houses for parents. Free virtual troop meetings are being offered for girls interested in giving Girl Scouts a try.
Open houses for parents are at 7 p.m. CDT Thursdays. Meetings for girls in kindergarten through third grade are at 7 p.m. CDT Tuesdays, and meetings for fourth and fifth graders are at 7 p.m. CDT Mondays. Families can learn more and register for these opportunities at www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org/discovergs.
The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a one-of-a-kind leadership development program with proven results. It is based on time-tested methods and research-based activities that empower girls to take the lead in their own lives and in the world.
Families are invited to engage in Girl Scouts at Home by visiting www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org/GirlScoutsAtHome.
