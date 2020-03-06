GIRLS BASKETBALL: Christian Advances To C1 Final Over St. Paul
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 6)–The Lincoln Christian girls basketball team got hot from three-point range Friday morning, connecting on eight threes in the first half in a 68-59 win over St. Paul in the semifinals of the NSAA Class C1 girls state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Christian (23-3) will play once-beaten North Bend Central for the C1 state title Saturday at 11am, which you can hear ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com. NBC beat Hastings Adams Central 39-31 to win the other semifinal game Friday.
Christian shook of a slow start by going 50% from behind the arc, on 8-of-16 shooting. Senior guard and Colorado State volleyball recruit Barrett Power sank three long-range shots of her own, while sophomore reserve forward Jenna Wiltfong hit the eighth, three-pointer, with about a minute left in the first half and the Crusaders led 35-19 at halftime.
Olivia Hollenbeck, Christian’s 6-4 senior center and Fort Hays State commit, scored a team-high 22 points. Power added 19 in the Crusader victory.
As the outside shooting cooled off, St. Paul took advantage. The Wildcats rallied to get to within six, 41-35, with 2:30 to play in the third quarter, as part of a 9-0 run. Christian kept going inside the Hollenbeck, who converted on 11 of the 18-made free throws in the game.
St. Paul got as close as 64-59 with 33 seconds left, on a three-point play from senior Brooke Poppert. She ended up with 22 points, while Olivia Poppert added 16 and Amber Kosmicki finished with 18 points in the loss for the Wildcats.