GIRLS BASKETBALL: Christian Moves On To C1 Semifinal By Overcoming Malcolm
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 5)–Senior center Olivia Hollenbeck scored 24 points to lead the No. 1 seed Lincoln Christian girls basketball team to a 55-34 win over Malcolm on Thursday morning at the Devaney Center, in the opening round of the NSAA Class C1 State Basketball Tournament, which was heard on ESPN Lincoln.
The Crusaders will play in the 9am Friday semifinal against St. Paul, which you can hear on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM. St. Paul beat Wahoo 41-38 in the 10:45am quarterfinal game.
Christian jumped out to a 26-14 lead after the first quarter and 30-18 halftime lead, after Malcolm opened the second quarter shooting 1-of-11 from the field.