GIRLS BASKETBALL: Coming Off Break, No. 6 Southwest Earns Win Over Northeast

LINCOLN–(KLMS Jan. 21)–Coming off health and safety protocols, plus a game that was postponed due to weather, the Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team didn’t lose focus on Friday night in hosting cross-town rival Lincoln Northeast.
The Silver Hawks had four players score in double-figures to earn a 66-52 victory over the Rockets at Southwest in a game heard on KLMS ESPN Lincoln. At first, Southwest had trouble handling Northeast’s sophomore center Doneelah Washington but adjusted after a 16-16 first quarter.
Junior guard Aniya Seymore helped spark a second quarter run for the Silver Hawks. After teammate Lizzie Lesoing hit a three-pointer, Seymore connected on back-to-back three-pointers that saw the Silver Hawks taken a 25-16 lead. Northeast closed the deficit, but trailed Southwest at the half 32-26.
The Silver Hawks (9-2) went on a run to begin the third quarter and didn’t look back.
Seymore and McKenna Rathbun each scored 14 points, while Brinly Christensen added 13 and Freddie Wallace had 12 in the Southwest victory.
Northeast (7-6) was led by Washington and Yelaniya Bradley, who each had 12 points, while Serena Heeren finished with 10 for the Rockets.
