GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pius X Explodes, Routs Top-Seed Millard South
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 6)–Lincoln Pius X decided to run a zone defensively against Millard South on Friday night, instead of the usual man-to-man coverage.
The Class “A” No. 4 seed Thunderbolts utilized a 1-3-1 defense that stifled the top-seed Patriots into a shooting funk in the first half and never looked back, to earn a 71-46 win in the semifinals of the NSAA Class “A” Girls State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Pius X (25-1) will play their neighbor more than 10 blocks down the road, Lincoln East, as the battle of “A” Street will commence in the Class “A” title game Saturday at 6:30pm, which you can hear on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com. The Spartans rallied back from a first quarter deficit to beat Fremont 59-50 in the other semifinal.
The ‘Bolts used the 1-3-1 defense to slow down Millard South’s high-powered offense. It also led to Pius X’s 18-0 run to put them up 35-12 at halftime. Alexis Markowski, the 6-3 junior verbal commit to South Dakota State, had 32 points in the game and played a role in that run. She had 13 points at halftime. Miriam Miller also hit some shots and senior guard Jillian Aschoff hit two, three-pointers to help during that spurt.
Pius X’s effort on defense limited Millard South’s top scorers and four-year veterans, Jayme Horan and Maddie Krull to low double-digits. Horan, a Creighton recruit, finished with 11 and Krull had 10 in the Patriots’ loss.