GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln East

Lincoln East Spartans

Head Coach: Alex McCleary (2nd Year)

Career Record: 174-64

2022-23 Record: 18-6

Returning letterwinners/starters: Regan Barnard, 5-6, sr., guard; Keatyn Musiel, 5-9, sr., guard; Madison Adams, 5-9, sr., guard/forward; Brooklyn Rasmussen, 5-8, sr., guard; Hadley Bailey, 5-6, sr., guard. Taelyn Hanus, 5-6, sr., guard; Lexi Tempelmeyer, 5-3, jr., guard; Addison Shirk, 5-7, jr., guard.

Others to watch: Leighton Nyberg, 5-9, so., forward.

Season outlook: East returns a solid group of players from a ranked team a year ago that could be good down the stretch after what could be a challenging start to the season. Staying healthy and continued improvement will be key.