GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Northeast Rockets

Head Coach Matt VanEngen (1st Year)

2022-23 Record: 14-11

Returning letterwinners/starters: Yelanlya Bradley, 5-6, sr., guard; Khadijah Phillips, 5-7, sr., guard; Kiara Phillips, 5-7, sr., forward; Serena Heeren, 6-0, sr., forward; Doneelah Washington, 6-1, sr., center; Paige Perry, 5-4, so., guard; Jayla Merrill, 5-8, jr., guard.

Others to watch: Nahla Sand, 5-6, fr., guard; Aleziah Anderson, 5-7, sr., guard; Tillie Ash, 5-10, so., forward; Jayda Murrell, 5-4, so., guard; Amari Heeren, 5-7, so., forward/guard.

Season outlook: Northeast returns four starters and six seniors with a lot of experience. The Rockets can score inside and outside and look to end their drought of not appearing at the state tournament (since 2017). All-state selection Doneelah Washington ranks as one of the top players in the state.