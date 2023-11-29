GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts

Head Coach: Ryan Psota (6th Year)

Career Record; 108-19

2022-23 Record: 18-6

Returning letterwinners/starters: Kaeleigh Knobbe, 5-11, jr., guard; Sara Iburg, 5-11, sr., guard; Hannah Bedient, 5-11, jr, guard/forward; Natalie Prichard, 5-7, sr., guard; Norah Stewart, 5-4, sr., guard; Brynn Sebek, 5-6, sr., guard; Sidda Hagedorn, 5-11, sr., forward; Ava Markowski, 5-11, so., guard/forward; Macie Eidson, 6-3 jr, forward; Ellie Wells, 6-0, jr., forward.

Others to watch: Kate Miller, 5-9, so., guard/forward.

Season outlook: Pius X has a lot of talent back from a team that missed the state tournament last year. The Thunderbolts have an athletic group of players and four of their six losses from a year ago were by eight points or less. Pius X will look to be improved at closing out tight ballgames this season.