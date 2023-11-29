GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Norris

Norris Titans

Head Coach: Wally Johnson (2nd Year)

Career Record: 300-210

2022-23 Record: 16-10 (Class B State Qualifier)

Returning letterwinners/starters: Ella Johnson, 6-1, sr., forward; Grayson Piening, 5-7, sr., guard; Kennedy Sullivan, 5-6, sr., guard; Grace Kohler, 5-10, sr., forward; Nicole Keetle, 5-10, sr., guard; Ade Tidball, 5-6, sr., guard; Ize Tidball, 5-9, so., guard.

Season outlook: Norris has several players that are multi-sport athletes, which may provide lots of help on the court this season. The Titans have Ella Johnson (Doane basketball commit), Grayson Piening (NWU volleyball commit) and Kennedy Sullivan (Boise State soccer) provide that type of experience that could help in the Titans returning to state. Norris has a fast-paced offense with a pressure-filled defense that could provide trouble for opponents. This year’s Titan ball club does have a challenging schedule, specifically in the Eastern Midlands Conference.