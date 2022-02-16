GIRLS BASKETBALL: Second-Ranked Lincoln High Claims City Crown Over No. 4 Southwest

LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 15)–You may have to go back to the days of Bill Myers as Lincoln High’s girls basketball coach to find out the last time the Links won a city title.
No. 2 ranked Lincoln High came out strong in the second half and earned a 55-42 victory over No. 4 Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday night at the nest to win the city championship and go undefeated in regular season play in the Heartland Athletic Conference.
Four of the recent wins for the Links, who are now 18-2 overall, have been against ranked opponents, including Fremont, Millard North, Lincoln Pius X and now, Southwest.
Myers, the only coach in Lincoln High girls basketball history to coach the Links to a Class A title (1980), had retired from coaching in 2004. Nearly 20 years later, it’s Dominique Kelley-Johnson who heading up the LHS program and has her team placed well to finish the regular season strong this week.
That strength showed Tuesday night, where the Links’ defense limited the Silver Hawks to 16 second half points.
Southwest led 14-11 after the first quarter, but it was a Briauna Robinson three-pointer for Lincoln High early in the second quarter that tied the game at 14. The Links then led at the break 29-26.
The Links defense came through when Kiana Wiley helped shut off any paths to the basket for the Silver Hawk guards to attack. Wiley, Nyawarga Jock and J’unti Franklin then hit three-pointers, along with Dyvine Harris’ steal and layup that pushed Lincoln High’s lead to 46-34 heading to the fourth quarter.
Franklin led all scorers with 18 points for the Links, while Robinson added 12 in the victory.
Southwest (16-5) was led by sophomore guard Kennedi Williams with 13 points and senior post Freddie Wallace added 12 points.
Click the links below to listen to Tuesday night’s game via podcast.
Lincoln High at Lincoln Southwest girls basketball 1st Half
Lincoln High at Lincoln Southwest girls basketball 2nd Half