GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wachal’s Defense Helps Lincoln Lutheran Move To District Final
MALCOLM–(KFOR Feb. 18)–Sophomore Abby Wachal’s defense proved to be a difference maker for the Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team in their C1 Subdistrict 2 final game with Lincoln Christian.
Wachal’s defense helped the Warriors on the offensive end, as Lutheran earned a 45-22 victory Thursday night at Malcolm High School, in a game heard on KFOR.
Lutheran, ranked No. 5 in Class C1, improved to 18-2 and will now await who they will play for a district title and a trip to the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament. District final pairings are expected to be released Friday, with games scheduled to be played Feb. 26.
The Warriors, with the help of Wachal, forced 16 turnovers and limited Christian to just eight points in the first half. But the Crusaders closed the deficit to 31-20 after three quarters, thanks in part to three-pointers made by Annie Hueser, Ashlynn Ailes and Emerson Crist. Lutheran’s defensive intensity, though, kept the Crusaders from getting any closer the rest of the game.
Wachal’s breakaway basket and-one put Lutheran up 39-22 early about midway through the final quarter. She led all scorers with 12 points.
Christian was led by Hueser’s nine points and finished the season at 11-11.