GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Northeast Advances To District Final Over Norfolk
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 25)–Just four days removed from a 49-38 win on Hall of Fame and Senior Night, the Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team faced Norfolk again, but the stakes were higher.
The Rockets used an 18-3 run to end the first quarter and never looked back in a 54-41 win over the Panthers in the semifinals of the A-1 district basketball tournament at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on KFOR Tuesday night.
Northeast (15-9) now faces top seed Lincoln Pius X (22-1) in Thursday’s 6:30pm district championship game at Bishop Flavin Gym, which you can hear on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM. The Thunderbolts came away with a 52-40 win over Kearney on Tuesday night to advance to the district final.
Northeast relied on some hot shooting from three-point range, as Lina Le scored 13 points and connected on four, three-pointers. Le was in the starting line up Tuesday, in place of Brianna Minter, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last Friday against the Panthers.
Nyathak Gatluak and Seton Hall recruit McKenna Minter each had 17 points to lead the Rockets. Gatluak hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Northeast a 26-12 halftime lead.
Norfolk (14-11) got as close as ten points in the second half, led by Anden Baumann, who had 13 points. The Panthers outscored the Rockets 20-12 in the final quarter.