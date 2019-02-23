GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Pius X Pulls Away From Scrappy Marian In Final Quarter To Win A-1 Title

Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team gathers for a team photo, after earning a 64-43 win over Omaha Marian to win the A-1 District title on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X looked like from the outset they would be on cruise control against Omaha Marian.

A 10-0 start for the Thunderbolts dwindled and ultimately they used a 13-2 fourth quarter run to put the Crusaders away and earned a 64-43 victory and the District A-1 girls basketball title Friday night at Bishop Flavin Gym.

Pius X (19-4) likely will remain the No. 1 seed for the Class A girls state basketball tournament that will run Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, while Marian finishes the year at 11-13.