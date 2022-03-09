GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: Lutheran Reaches C1 Championship Game In Semifinal Win Over Gothenburg

LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 9)–Top-seed and No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran battled through a low-scoring game to earn a 35-23 victory over Gothenburg in the semifinals of the Class C1 girls bracket of the NSAA State Basketball Tournament Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Warriors will be playing for their first girls state basketball title when they take on two-time defending C1 champion North Bend Central in the Friday 11am title game that you can hear on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
A year ago, Lutheran finished third at the tournament after falling to Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals.
In Wednesday’s semifinal, the Warriors outscored the Swedes 13-3 in the final quarter to pull away for the 12-point victory. Shanae Bergt scored seven of her team-high nine points in the final quarter.
Lutheran (24-3) was tied with Gothenburg at 13 at halftime, but in the third quarter, the Warriors got a boost from 6-3 senior center Katelynn Oxley, who scored six of her eight points during the period.
Backup forward Jordan Ernstmeyer came off the bench to score seven points for Lutheran, all of which came in the first half.