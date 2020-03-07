GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: North Bend Central Shuts Down Christian
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 7)–North Bend Central took advantage of early foul trouble that sidelined Lincoln Christian’s 6-4 senior center Olivia Hollenbeck and dictated the tempo of the Class C1 girls state basketball championship game.
The Tigers jumped out to a quick nine-point advantage and rolled to a 48-32 win over the Crusaders on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, heard on ESPN Lincoln. For North Bend Central, it’s their first state title in 19 years. Lincoln Christian (23-4) finished runner-up for the second straight year and third time in the past five seasons.
The Tigers (27-2) grabbed 38 rebounds, 19 of which were on the offensive end that led to many second chance opportunities and points.
North Bend Central led 13-7 after the first quarter and continued to attack the basket. Christian got some insurance late in the first half off a couple of big threes from Alexis Johnson, who finished with 11 points. The Crusaders got to within six less than four-and-a-half minutes left in the first half, when Johnson scored on a layup.
Hannah Williams nailed a three-pointer to spark a 9-1 North Bend Central run, which allowed the Tiger lead stretch to 28-17 at halftime.
Hollenbeck came back and scored eight of her 12 points in the third quarter, but fouled out about five minutes left in the game.
Sydney Emanuel led the Tigers with 14 points. It’s the third state title for North Bend Central in program history.