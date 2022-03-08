GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: Williams’ 24 Lifts LSW Past Central In Class A Quarterfinal

LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 7)–Sophomore guard Kennadi Williams scored 24 points to help Lincoln Southwest to a 54-38 victory over Omaha Central on Monday afternoon in the Girls Class A quarterfinals of the NSAA State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Williams, along with Aniya Seymore and Taryn Ling also came through defensively on the perimeter for the Silver Hawks, by taking away passes and forcing turnovers on Central.
Senior forward Freddie Wallace also helped on the offensive end by scoring 20 points for Southwest, who improved to 20-5 and advanced to Wednesday’s 6pm semifinal against undefeated and top-ranked Millard South, which you can hear on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM.
The Silver Hawks got a boost from Williams and Wallace, who helped extend the lead to 40-21 in the third quarter. The Eagles only scored three-points in the third quarter.