GIRLS STATE GOLF: Southwest Wins ‘A’ Team Title, Kolbas and Lovegrove Win Individual Crowns
NORFOLK–(KFOR Oct. 12)–For the fourth time in the past five years, the Lincoln Southwest girls golf team won the Class A state team championship and did so on Tuesday, by finishing with a two-day total of 645, outdoing runner-up Lincoln East by ten shots. The Spartans finished with a team total 655.
Individually, Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas won her third consecutive Class A championship by firing a second round 79 to finish with a two-day total of 151. Lincoln East’s Elly Honnens tied for second with Columbus’ Sarah Lasso.
In Class C, Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove fired a second round 73 to finish with a two-round total of 143 to win the individual title at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
CLASS A GOLF TOURNAMENT at Norfolk Country Club
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS: Lincoln Southwest 645, Lincoln East 655, Millard North 661, Omaha Marian 699, Lincoln Pius X 734, North Platte 735, Gretna 739, Columbus 751, Papillion-La Vista South 756, Elkhorn South 760, Omaha Westside 780, Kearney 790.
FINAL INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS: 1. Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 72-79–151; T2. Elly Honnens, Lincoln East, 80-74–154; T2. Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 80-74–154; 4. Lauryn Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 80-77–157; T5. Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island, 78-80–158; T5. Izabella Pesicka, Millard North, 75-83–158; T9. Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 80-82–162; T9. Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 81-81–162; T9. Isabella Elgert, Lincoln East, 81-81–162; T12. Madison Murnan, Omaha Marian, 82-84–166; T12. Cali Wisdom, Millard North, 82-84-166; 14. Alysen Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 89-78–167; T15. Abbigail Jones, North Platte. 80-89–169; T15. Hailey Bayne, Lincoln East, 87-82–169; T17. Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 87-83–170; T17. Emma Moss, Lincoln East, 82-88–170; T19. Tori Schenkelberg, Omaha Marian, 83-92–175; T19. Jessica Tackett, Elkhorn South, 90-85–175.
OTHER LINCOLN FINISHERS: T21. Julia Hyten, Lincoln Southwest 89-87–176; T25. Audrey Larsen, Lincoln Pius X, 92-89–181; 36. Avery Van Horn, Lincoln East, 94-92–186; T47. Ava Flynn, Lincoln Southeast, 98-97–195; 51. Sophie Flynn, Lincoln Southeast, 89-108–197; T53. Addison Olson, Lincoln Pius X, 95-104–199; T55. Korynne Boutin, Lincoln North Star, 103-97–200; T58. Anna Sroczynski, Lincoln Pius X, 99-104–203; T69. Ava Jarrett, Lincoln Pius X, 102-107–209
CLASS B GOLF TOURNAMENT at Scottsbluff Country Club
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS: Omaha Duchesne 653, Scottsbluff 661, Elkhorn North 695, Bennington 727, Beatrice, 786, Northwest 802, Norris 815, Waverly 828, Gering 835, York 840, Hastings 848, Lexington 935.
FINAL INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS: 1. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 75-66–141; 2. Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 71-72–143; 3. Tia Phaisan, Waverly, 79-81–160; T4. Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne, 79-82–161; T4. Whitney Dahir, Omaha Duchesne, 76-85–161; 6. Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 82-81–163; 7. June Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 83-82–165; 8. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 81-86–167; 9. Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne, 82-86–168; 10. Taylor Mazour, Northwest, 88-82–170; T11. Elizabeth Wright, Omaha Duchesne, 87-84–171; T11. Madison Mumm, Gering, 82-89–171; T13. Mallory Stirek, Blair, 87-88–175; T13. Olivia Ottman, Northwest, 84-91–175; T15. Emily Huff, Elkhorn North, 91-86–177; T15. Payton Morgan, Bennington, 89-88–177; T15. Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 83-94–177; T18. Alexis Keatts, Bennington, 89-90–179; T18. Anna Brant, Hastings, 90-89-179; T18. Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff, 84-95–179.
CLASS C GOLF TOURNAMENT at Columbus Elks Country Club
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS: Broken Bow 688, Minden 726, Scotus Central Catholic 749, Adams Central 773, Archbishop Bergan 773, O’Neill 786, Valentine 787, Oakland-Craig 803, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 805, Wayne 805, Lincoln Christian 815, Superior 818, Lincoln Lutheran 824, Hershey 884, Chadron 897.
FINAL INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS: 1. Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 70-73–143; 2. Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 79-77–156; 3. KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 81-79–160; 4. Cecilia Arndt, Scotus Central Catholic, 83-79–162; 5. Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 84-83–167; 6. Peyton Hartman, Adams Central, 87-87–174; T7. Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 90-86–176; T7. Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 85-91–176; 9. Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central, 88-89–177; 10. Olivia Prauner, Archbishop Bergan, 90-88–178; T11. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill, 85-94–179; T11. Jocelyn Kumm, Archbishop Bergan, 84-95–179; T13. Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow, 94-86–180; T13. Mia Hiebner, Heartland, 92-88–180; T13. Riley Haschke, Wayne, 85-95–180; T16. Callie Whitten, Minden, 91-90–181; T16. Kara Suchsland, Minden, 88-93–181; T16. Julia Messere, GICC, 86-95–181; T19. Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine, 92-90–182; T19. Sarah Karnes, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 92-90–182; T19. Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 90-92–182.
OTHER LINCOLN FINISHERS: T32. Bailey Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran 96-97–193; T40. Hattie Bennett, Lincoln Lutheran 97-100–197; T52. Breanne Blair, Lincoln Lutheran, 101-103–204; T78. Anna Vander Pol, Lincoln Lutheran, 108-122–230; 83. Jamison Wahl, Lincoln Lutheran, 113-122–235; 88. Breiana Gray, Lincoln Christian, 124-115–239; 90. Erika Niday, Lincoln Christian, 131-120–251; 93. Lindsay Howe, Lincoln Christian, 133-134–267.