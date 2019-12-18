Give Blood This Holiday Season
donation blood design
(KFOR NEWS December 18, 2019) Nebraska Community Blood Bank is asking the public to give back by giving blood this holiday season. December is a difficult time to meet the needs of local hospitals, with donors missing regular appointments due to seasonal illnesses, family plans, and even winter weather. New and returning donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a stable blood supply.
Presenting donors December 20–January 4 will receive a limited edition long-sleeve shirt. Plus, when you give in December, you’ll also be automatically entered to win a winter getaway for two!
Every two seconds, someone needs blood. Whether it’s a kid battling cancer like Lolo or a mother fighting for her life like Amber, hospital patients rely on the generosity of volunteer donors to provide the life-saving blood and blood components they need. Nearly 100% of the blood donated with Nebraska Community Blood Bank is transfused to patients in Nebraska hospitals.
Community members are encouraged to make a life-saving donation by giving blood at any of Nebraska Community Blood Bank’s donor centers, or a public blood drive such as:
- St. Peter’s Catholic Church – December 23 from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM
- Panama Community – December 26 from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM
- Cattle Bank & Trust – December 27 from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
It takes less than an hour to help save lives. For a full schedule of public blood drives or to schedule your next life-saving donation, visit NCBB.ORG or call 1-877-486-9414.
READ MORE: Governor and First lady honor flood heroes