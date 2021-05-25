Give To Lincoln Day Helps Benefit Lincoln’s Non-Profits, Charities
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–The Lincoln Community Foundation on Tuesday will host the 10th annual Give to Lincoln Day.
The event got underway at midnight and will run until 11:59pm Tuesday, where you are encouraged to help support local non-profits, charities and other causes in Lincoln. Each participating organization will receive a proportional share of the $500,000 in matching funds offered by Lincoln Community Foundation and their sponsors based upon its percentage of total dollars raised.
A record number of 456 local charities, including 33 who are participating for the first time, have registered.
Donors may search nonprofits and give online at GiveToLincoln.com. The minimum donation is $10 per charity. Donations will be charged to a credit card.
Anyone who prefers not to give online can donate in person on Tuesday, May 25, at:
- Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, 68508
- Presenting Sponsor, West Gate Bank (Lincoln Locations), lobbies or commercial drop boxes https://westgate.bank/about/locations/
Last year’s event raised nearly $7 million for 448 local nonprofits. Give to Lincoln Day has raised more than $33 million in its nine-year history.
The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $168 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.