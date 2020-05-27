Give To Lincoln Day is Thursday
(KFOR NEWS May 27, 2020) The Lincoln Community Foundation will host its 9th Annual Give to Lincoln Day on Thursday, May 28th. This 24-hour event encourages everyone in Lincoln to make a donation toward the organizations that are critical to the care, support and spirit of our great city.
- Online Giving – Midnight through 11:59 pm on May 28 at www.GiveToLincoln.com
- In-Person Donations – Accepted until end of business day on May 28 at West Gate Bank’s Lincoln locations via drive-thru
The match fund offered by Lincoln Community Foundation and their sponsors has been increased this year to a record high of $500,000. Each participating organization will receive a proportional share of the matching funds based upon its percentage of total dollars raised.
A record number of nonprofit organizations are participating in Give to Lincoln Day this year. A total of 448 local charities, including 39 who are participating for the first time, have registered.
Donors may search nonprofits and give online at GiveToLincoln.com. The minimum donation is $10 per charity. Donations will be charged to a credit card. Anyone who prefers not to give online can donate in person via West Gate Bank’s Lincoln location drive-thrus:
Due to social distancing this year, there will not be a Give to Lincoln Day festival in Tower Square. To still celebrate the day from home, the Lincoln Community Foundation will be launching a “Chalk Your Walk” social media campaign. Community members are encouraged to spread the word about Give to Lincoln Day with colorful sidewalk chalk in their neighborhoods and post designs to social media using the hashtag #GiveToLincoln.
