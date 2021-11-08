      Breaking News
GOP Candidate’s Businesses Got $7.8M In Pandemic Loans

Nov 8, 2021 @ 4:38am
GOP gubernatorial candidate, Jim Pillen

(KFOR NEWS  November 8, 2021)   (AP) – Sixteen businesses associated with gubernatorial candidate, Republican Jim Pillen, received about $7.8 million in federal loans during the pandemic and later returned over $5 million of that.

The loans were part of the Paycheck Protection Program that was created to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.  The Omaha World-Herald reports that 114,684 loans worth a total of $5.39 billion were granted to Nebraska businesses.  Sarah Pillen, who is co-CEO of the Columbus-based company, said the loans helped the business keep employees at a time when the spread of the virus disrupted the meatpacking industry.

