GOP Issues Krist Alcohol Charges

The Republican party of Nebraska fired a shot of its own Monday regarding alcohol consumption by public officials. Last week, the Omaha World Herald reported that State Auditor Charlie Janssen was frequently absent from work because of long lunches in which alcohol was consumed.

Monday, Kenny Zoeller, the Executive Director of the State Republican Party issued a statement saying that all public officials should be held to the same standard. Zoeller said Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist frequently over consumes alcohol, including at times during the legislative work day.

“At the beginning of the 2018 legislative session, it was brought to the attention of the Nebraska Republican Party that Sen. Bob Krist made frequent trips to Billy’s Restaurant during the Legislature’s work day” said Zoeller. “Sen. Krist was observed on numerous occasions drinking large quantities of tequila at Billy’s during business hours, in one case even stepping behind the bar to pour himself another drink. Sen. Krist was also filmed getting into his car carrying and sipping from a to-go drink, and then driving away after he had been observed drinking tequila for hours.”

Zoeller said Krist’s drinking acquired the nickname, ‘Tequila Bob.’

Krist spokesman Dan Parsons called it a new low in Nebraska politics. “This is a desperate attack by a failing Governor. It is becoming obvious that Bob Krist is a real threat to Gov. Ricketts reelection chances. Instead of agreeing to debate and talk about his failing policies, Pete Ricketts instead chooses to attack a public servant and military veteran with dirty Washington-style gutter political tactics. ”