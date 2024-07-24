Gov. Jim Pillen presenting his property tax relief plan during a news conference on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Courtesy of Nebraska Public Media)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–Governor Jim Pillen on Wednesday afternoon issued a proclamation that calls for a special session of the Nebraska Legislature to work on his proposal that calls for property tax relief.

State senators will have to report to the Capitol at 10am Thursday.

The proclamation below says the governor hopes to modify state taxes on cigarettes, vaping products, spirit alcohol, Keno gaming and game of skill devices.

Pillen unveiled his plan during a news conference on July 18 that takes aim at “special interest” tax breaks. In order for it to become a law, it would require 33 votes supporting Pillen’s plan.