Gov. Pillen Seeks Federal Disaster Relief Following Arbor Day Tornadoes

A view of the April 26, 2024 tornado that touched down on the far northeastern corner of Lincoln. This view is looking east from 3800 Cornhusker. (Will Wilson/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 3)–A week after tornadoes ripped through areas between Lincoln, Omaha and Blair, Governor Jim Pillen is requesting federal disaster assistance from President Biden.

Federal disaster assistance will help with relief costs, debris removal, protective measures and individual assistance. The affected area from the April 26 tornado outbreak includes multiple counties across eastern Nebraska. The request comes days after Gov. Pillen issued an emergency declaration for Douglas, Washington, and Lancaster counties.

According to the governor, preliminary cost assessments submitted to FEMA for public infrastructure damage in all counties is $11.5 million. The number of homes impacted by the tornado in Douglas and Washington counties is nearly 400, including almost 160 homes that were deemed to be destroyed.