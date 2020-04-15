Gov. Ricketts Allows Restaurants to Operate as Pop-Up Retailers
Gov. Ricketts (podium), NDA Director Steve Wellman (center-left in tie); and
Nebraska Restaurant Association Executive Director Zoe Olson (far left) at today’s press briefing.
(KFOR NEWS April 15, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts is making regulatory changes to give restaurants the flexibility to sell packaged foods to customers.
Under normal circumstances, restaurants cannot sell packaged foods—like loaves of bread or cartons of eggs—that do not have nutrition labels. The Governor explained at his daily virus briefing that the intent of the change is to give Nebraskans greater access to food, while also helping restaurants add another revenue stream during the pandemic.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a temporary policy allowing restaurants to sell food without a Nutrition Facts label. As a result, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) will allow food establishments to sell food without nutrition labeling, giving Nebraska consumers additional access to in-demand food and supplies.
