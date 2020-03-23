Gov. Ricketts COVID-19 Update: Tax Deadline Extended, Testing Expansion, And More
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 23)-Governor Ricketts held a briefing Monday to address concerns about COVID-19 and updates regarding Nebraska’s tax deadline and other issues.
Gov. Ricketts reminded Nebraskans to practice social distancing, and recommended against the elbow bump in favor of just a wave. He asked anybody who has developed flu-like symptoms or lives with somebody who has flu-like symptoms to stay home, in order to stop community spread.
UNEMPLOYMENT APPLICATION FIXED
The unemployment application process will now omit questions like “are you looking for work,” according to Gov. Ricketts. He said if somebody had filed for unemployment and was denied because of this question, their application will be addressed to fix the issue.
TAX DEADLINE CHANGED
The governor confirmed that Nebraska will be following the federal tax guidelines and will push the tax deadline back to July 15. Gov. Ricketts said the state will be able to manage the shift in cash flows, but encourages those who are able to file by the regular deadline of April 15.
ALCOHOL PRODUCTION SHIFTS TO HAND SANITIZER
The Agriculture Industry in Nebraska joined in on the fight against the virus during Monday’s briefing. CEO of Green Plains Todd Becker announced a partnership with the Department of Corrections to convert ethanol into hand sanitizer. Becker said Green Plains will begin shipping their first load of industrial alcohol right away, free of charge to the state.
NO SHELTER IN PLACE
Gov. Ricketts told reporters during Monday’s briefing that Nebraska will not be issuing Stay at Home orders in the near future. He said the state devised a plan in coordination with the University of Nebraska Medical Center during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, and claimed that Nebraska is ahead of the curve when it comes to prevention and public safety measures.
The governor asked those who have traveled out of state and are coming back to Nebraska to self-quarantine for 2 weeks upon their return.
TESTING EXPANSION
Nebraska’s initial plan with UNMC was created with the assumption that testing would be limited, according to Gov. He said starting today, testing efforts will be expanded to first responders, health care employees, and nursing home employees.
Currently, testing is reserved for the highest priority cases: people who have traveled to areas with a large outbreak or who have been in contact with people who have tested positive. Gov. Ricketts said the state has done over 1000 tests, out of which 50 have come back positive.
