Gov. Ricketts COVID-19 Update: Updated DHHS Guidelines, Health and Ag Organization Updates
Courtesy 1011 Now
Governor Pete Ricketts gave another update on Nebraska’s steps to combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Ricketts was joined by Steve Nelson, President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Cliff Robertson, CO of CHI Health, and Russ Drumwell from Bryan Health.
Ricketts said that new updated and clarified guidance from Nebraska DHHS is in effect. Specifically If you have traveled internationally or domestically to places that are known to be infected, self-isolate for 14 days, excluding commuters and truck drivers. Another point was that the state continues to expand testing, announcing that Tuesday was the first day to pool samples to save supplies and complete testing.
The Governor also issued a warning about watching out for scams concerning the coronavirus emergency. He pushed to make sure citizens only donate to a known, trusted organization for any donations. Ricketts also added he will be holding a Facebook Live event talking with the business community on their responses to the pandemic.
Russ Drumwell from Bryan Health said that some initiatives they are preparing for is a surge of patients in the hospitals, more access to ventilators, drive thru testing for the virus, and working with their rural partners.
Drumwell said they have already begun the process of freeing beds by cancelling elective surgeries. For ventilators, Bryan Health is converting anesthesia machines to work as ventilators for people who need them as well as the ability to ventilate multiple people on one machine. The driving thru testing is pre-approved from the patients health care provider, and are pre-scheduled. This helps with keeping supplies available. Bryan Health has also joined Heartland Health Alliance to work with rural partners to make sure they have all they need for response to the virus.
Cliff Robertson with CHI Health said that CHI is focused on the future. Robertson said they have been working hard with rural partners and set up a helpline.
“Over 110,000 people across the state have accessed this resource, with many taking the screening for COVID-19,” Robertson said. CHI also included it’s rural partners in critical response team across the state to respond to needed cases.
Steve Nelson, President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said that one of the steps they have taken is a communication group among their partners. Nelson said they have been making sure that the supply chain to the farmers is up and running. “We’re trying to look ahead and anticipate any disruptions that might take place in the future.”
During questions, Governor Ricketts said that with even more positive tests expected, he will not consider a ‘stay at home’ mandate for the state, stating that he will stick to the limiting gatherings to 10 people. He also added that non-violent inmates will not be let out of prisons early.
