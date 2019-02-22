Gov. Ricketts Responds to Trump’s Abortion Ruling

The Trump administration took aim Friday at Planned Parenthood, issuing a rule barring groups that provide abortions or abortion referrals from participating in the $286 million federal family planning program — a move that is expected to redirect millions from the women’s health provider to faith-based groups.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement praising the ruling. “Last year, Nebraska barred organizations that provide abortion services from receiving Title X funding,” said Governor Ricketts.  “I applaud President Trump and his administration for taking similar steps today with this new rule at the federal level.  In Nebraska, I will continue to work with State Senators to ensure that our budget and Title X funding continues to reflect our pro-life values.”

