Gov. Ricketts Signs Pro-Life Legislation Banning Dismemberment Abortions
Gov. Ricketts and pro-life leaders gather on the north steps of the State Capitol building
to celebrate the passage of LB 814.
(KFOR NEWS August 17, 2020) Over the weekend, Governor Pete Ricketts gathered with pro-life leaders on the steps of the State Capitol to sign new pro-life legislation into law. The Governor signed LB 814, a bill that prohibits the brutal practice of dismemberment abortion in Nebraska. LB 814 makes it a felony crime to perform a dismemberment abortion anywhere in Nebraska, punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.
“Nebraska is a pro-life state, and this week the Legislature took an important step to strengthen our culture of life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Senator Geist’s bill bans the horrific procedure of dismemberment abortion, which tears apart a living baby’s body limb by limb. This brutal procedure has no place in a humane, civilized society. I commend Sen. Geist, and the bill’s supporters in the Unicameral, for outlawing this barbaric practice in Nebraska.”
Senator Suzanne Geist of Lincoln introduced the bill, which was approved by the Legislature on August 13th by a vote of 33-8. Initially, the Unicameral’s Judiciary Committee held LB 814 in committee, blocking it from receiving a vote from the Legislature. Senator Geist, however, filed a “pull motion,” supported by a majority of Senators, to bring the bill to the floor of the chamber for debate. She then successfully garnered support to overcome three filibusters so that a final vote could be taken to pass the bill.
“As the Senator for the 25th District, I was honored to carry LB 814. This bill passed because a great majority of the Legislative body and a great majority of Nebraska citizens agree with pro-life legislation. I appreciate all who prayed, who contacted their Senators, and all who voted. This is a significant step forward for the pro-life movement.”
READ MORE: Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID Cases Lowest Since Week Ending July 4th