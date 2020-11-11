Gov. Ricketts’ Veterans Day Statement
Governor Pete Ricketts, lawmakers and military veterans on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 supporting a proposed bill to give tax breaks on military retirement benefits. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
(KFOR NEWS November 11, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Veterans Day today:
“As Americans, the peace and prosperity we enjoy wouldn’t be possible without our veterans. Time and again throughout our Republic’s history, courageous men and women have ventured into harm’s way to protect the freedoms we hold dear. I encourage all Nebraskans to reach out to the veterans they know—their friends, family members, or neighbors—to thank them for their service.”
Weather permitting, the State Capitol will be illuminated in green for Veterans Day.
