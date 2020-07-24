Governor Addresses Lawmakers
Courtesy 1011 Now
(KFOR NEWS July 24, 2020) On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts will host a media availability following a brief address to the 106th Nebraska Legislature.
At 9:30 a.m., the Governor will address the Unicameral on pressing matters calling for legislative action by the end of session.
Immediately following, he will host a media availability in the Governor’s Hearing Room on the second floor of the State Capitol.
