Governor Addresses Lawmakers

Jul 24, 2020 @ 4:16am
Courtesy 1011 Now

(KFOR NEWS  July 24, 2020)   On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts will host a media availability following a brief address to the 106th Nebraska Legislature.   

 At 9:30 a.m., the Governor will address the Unicameral on pressing matters calling for legislative action by the end of session.   

Immediately following, he will host a media availability in the Governor’s Hearing Room on the second floor of the State Capitol. 

