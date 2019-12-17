Governor and First Lady Honor Flood Heroes
Tuesday, at a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore recognized several dozen heroes who helped save lives during the 2019 flooding. They were joined by Major General Daryl L. Bohac—Adjutant General of the Nebraska Guard and Director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)—and NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma to present the awards.
“As Susanne and I traveled the state in the aftermath of the most widespread natural disaster in our history, we heard heartwarming stories of ordinary Nebraskans doing extraordinary work,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Nebraskans showed their strength, grit, and compassion in countless ways. They rescued stranded neighbors and animals, sandbagged wells, donated hay and supplies, delivered hot meals, and raised funds for those who lost everything.”
In June, Nebraskans were asked to submit nominations for the Flood Heroes honor. Hundreds of nominations were received and reviewed.
“During the floods, Nebraskans rose to the challenge to protect their families and assist their neighbors,” First Lady Shore said. “Many worked overtime, risked their personal safety, and generously contributed their time and money to give aid to their communities. We have been inspired by the stories of these heroes in our midst. I am grateful for the opportunity to give them official recognition for their service to our state.”
To read short bios of the individuals recognized at the ceremony, click here. To watch the ceremony, click here. An album of photos from Tuesday’s event is also available by clicking here.
