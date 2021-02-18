Governor Appoints Two District Judges
Newly Appointed District Judge Ryan Post of Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (February 18, 2021) Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Ryan S. Post of Lincoln as District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District (Lancaster County).
Post, 34, has served as Civil Litigation Bureau Chief for the Nebraska Department of Justice (NDOJ) since May 2017. In this capacity, he has supervised a team of ten assistant attorneys general that defend roughly 300 new trial court cases per year. He has also advised agencies on matters pertaining to rules and regulations, employment law, and public health regulation.
Post previously worked as Assistant Attorney General in the NDOJ’s Civil Litigation Bureau from 2014 to 2017. He also served NDOJ as Assistant Attorney General for the Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources Bureau from 2011 to 2014.
Post holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the Lincoln Bar Association.
Post is active in the community, coaching youth sports with the YMCA and volunteering as a moot court judge for the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is also a board member of Matters on Tomorrow, a nonprofit that provides social entrepreneurs with the administrative knowhow and support to launch new ventures.
He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John A. Colborn.
Also today, The Governor appointed Lynelle Homolka of Central City as County Court Judge in the Fifth District. The district consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties.
Homolka, 46, has served as Merrick County Attorney and Central Nebraska Youth Services Administrator since 2011. In her role as county attorney, Homolka has handled juvenile, traffic, misdemeanor, and felony criminal prosecutions as well as a wide variety of civil matters such as proceedings related to mental health, child support, employment law, open meetings laws, contracts/interlocal agreements, planning and zoning, ordinance enforcement, tax equalization, and inheritance tax review. Prior to her work as Merrick County Attorney, she served as Deputy County Attorney in Hall County from 2001 to 2010. Homolka has practiced criminal and juvenile law for over 20 years, litigating well over 100 criminal jury trials ranging from traffic infractions to felony cases involving violent assault, child abuse, sexual assault, and murder.
Homolka holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.
Homolka is active in the community as a mock trial judge for the Nebraska Bar Association and as a volunteer coach for volleyball and basketball youth clubs. Additionally, she’s involved in numerous public boards and commissions, including the Governor’s Commission for the Protection of Children, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force, the Nebraska County Attorneys Association, and the Merrick County Youth Council.
She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff.